How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With a possible Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi reunion on the cards, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League got off to a start on October 20.

Matchday 2 of the European competition has a mouth-watering tie between Juventus and Barcelona in store. And everyone must be waiting to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head to head again for the first time since the Portuguese national left Real Madrid . The last time the two faced off was in the El Clasico on 6 May 2018 where both scored a goal in a 2-2 draw.

However, Cristiano's participation in the game is still not confirmed as the star was stricken with the Coronavirus in the previous international break. But if he recovers in time, it should be a tasty battle. Here's how to watch the match in India.



Where to watch or stream Juventus vs Barcelona

The UEFA Champions League clash between the two in India is available to be watched on the Sony Pictures Sports Network and may be streamed Live on SonyLIV app and website.



Preview: Juventus vs Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Juventus' last match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The former Sporting Lisbon prodigy hasn't featured for the Old Lady since failing a Covid-19 test while in Portugal camp earlier this month and will need to pass a coronavirus test 24 hours before a match - meaning his participation in Wednesday's Champions League blockbuster against Barcelona is still in doubt.

However, a hopeful Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo spoke of his plans of using Ronaldo alongside Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata against Barcelona on the left of a front-three upon his return while Leonardo Bonucci has suffered an injury in the last outing.

"We are thinking to play them as a front-three," Pirlo told reporters post-match. "With Ronaldo in his classic centre-left position".

Bonucci came from the field under duress with 15 minutes to play and was replaced by young defender Gianluca Frabotta.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski has enjoyed a solid start to his Juve career, with the 20-year-old contributing two goals and one assist in his five appearances across all competitions.

On the other side, Philippe Coutinho is set to miss Barcelona's trip to Juventus after suffering a hamstring injury.

Whereas the Blaugrana are winless in their last three Liga matches following Saturday's 1-3 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, with Lionel Messi failing to score from open play in six games - baring the only two penalties to his name - under new coach Ronald Koeman’s set up.

Jordi Alba fired in a low cut-back, as he so often does, and Ansu Fati made sure he got on the end of it to score Barca's consolation goal against Madrid while Messi hasn’t been getting as many scoring chances as he would have liked, which could be a concern for Koeman to address.

Barca will have to avoid a defeat at the Allianz Stadium to remain top of Group G, having won their opening game of their European campaign 5-1 against Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League fixtures

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Oct 27 23:25 Lokomotiv Moskva vs Bayern Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 27 23:25 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Sony Six SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 Atletico Madrid vs Salzburg Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 M'gladbach vs Real Madrid Sony Six SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 Marseille vs Man City Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 Liverpool vs Midtjylland Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 Krasnodar vs Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 28 01:30 Porto vs Olympiakos Piraues SonyLIV Oct 28 01:30 Atalanta vs Ajax SonyLIV Oct 28 23:25 İstanbul Başakşehir vs PSG Sony Six SD & HD Oct 29 01:30 Sevilla vs Rennes Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 29 01:30 Dortmund vs Zenit Sony Six SD & HD Oct 29 01:30 Juventus vs Barcelona Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 29 01:30 Man Utd vs Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 29 01:30 Clube Brugge vs Lazio SonyLIV Oct 29 01:30 Ferencváros vs Dynamo Kyiv SonyLIV

