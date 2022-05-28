Champions League final to decide who wins Ballon d’Or between Mane and Benzema – Beye

The 44-year-old explains his thoughts on who stands a better chance to win the prestigious award after the eagerly awaited final in Paris

Former Senegal defender Habib Beye believes the winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or will be decided when Liverpool's Sadio Mane comes up against Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Stade de France on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Mane has been in great form for the Reds in this campaign while the French international has proven to be the difference for Los Blancos.

According to the 44-year-old Beye, who earned 35 caps for the Lions of Teranga and scored one goal, the final in Paris will settle the debate between the African player and Benzema in regards to the rightful winner of the prestigious award.

“What he’s been doing with Liverpool over the past few years is quite incredible,” Beye said of the Reds striker as quoted by beIN SPORTS. He has made tremendous progress. He became decisive in very big matches, and it is to be underlined.

“He has scored a lot this season, less than Karim [Benzema], but more than 20 goals. He is legitimate to claim the Ballon d’Or. What would further establish this great season is a victory in the Champions League. In my opinion, the arbitration between Mane and Benzema will be this final…”

On whether it is time for an African player to win the award after Liberia’s George Weah achieved the fete in 1995, Beye said: “If Mane deserves it, he must be elected like George [Weah] in 1995. I nevertheless think that the influence of an African nation is less important than that of a European or South American nation.

“Past results have shown this, even if the voting method has changed. Extraordinary African players have not reached the podium, like Eto'o, Drogba, and Mane already, as well as some Europeans like Iniesta or Ribery.

“But if this time, Mane was not on the podium, I would see an anomaly.”

However, Beye, who played for a host of clubs in Europe, among them Paris Saint-Germain, Strasbourg, Marseille, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa, insists Benzema is already in a very good position to be crowned Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Mane.

“What Benzema is doing is quite exceptional. We must recognise the enormous merit of carrying all by himself, at certain times, an institution like Real Madrid in very big Champions League matches,” added Beye.

Article continues below

“He made such an impression that I myself, compatriot, fan, and ultimate defender of Sadio Mane, cannot hide what Benzema has done in terms of performance and continuity. Benzema is ahead of Mane.

“He made an impression recently in the Champions League, he was the player who changed the course of matches. No one will be able to cry foul if he wins the Ballon d’Or. I tend to think he has already won it and that, with a victory in the Champions League, there will be no more debate.”