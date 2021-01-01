Chaka Traore achieves Serie A milestone as Franck Kessie fires AC Milan to victory against Parma

The Ivorian teenager had his first taste of football in the Italian top-flight on Saturday while his compatriot continued his impressive run

Ivory Coast youngster Chaka Traore became the first player to perform in the Serie A at the age of 16 after coming off the bench for Parma in their 3-1 loss against AC Milan on Saturday.

Traore, born in the Ivory Coast, replaced Andrea Conti in the 85th minute as the hosts suffered back-to-back league losses at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Saturday's Serie A debut was the 16-year-old's second match for Parma after he made a cameo appearance for Roberto D'Aversa's side in their 2-1 Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio on January 21.

2004 - Chaka Traorè (Parma) is the first player born in 2004 to play a Serie A game. Child. #ParmaMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 10, 2021

Also in action for Parma was Gervinho but the former Arsenal forward failed to extend his tally of four goals on his 21st Serie A appearance of the season.

The Ivory Coast international was replaced at half-time as goals by Ante Rebic, compatriot Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao fired Milan to a crucial away win after last week's 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.

Riccardo Gagliolo scored Parma's only goal six minutes after the hour-mark but it was enough to inspire a comeback for the hosts.

Algeria's Ismael Bennacer was the fourth African star that featured in Saturday's outing, he played 72 minutes for the Rossoneri while the Ivory Coast's Drissa Camara was an unused substitute for Parma.

The defeat leaves Parma stuck in the relegation zone as they sit 19th in the table with 20 points after 20 matches.

They are scheduled to visit Cagliari who are 18th in the table for their next Serie A fixture next Saturday.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are second in the Italian top-flight standings, 11 points behind leaders and city rivals Inter Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s men will hope to extend their unbeaten league run to four games when they host Genoa at the San Siro Stadium on April 18.