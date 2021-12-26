Cercle Brugge’s Miangue scores first professional goal against Mata’s Club Brugge

Congolese prospect Senna Miangue scored his first professional goal on Sunday as Cercle Brugge defeated Club Brugge 2-0 in a Belgium top flight outing.

Since he commenced his pro career at Inter Milan in 2015, the left-back had never previously found the net – largely because of his defensive role.

Nonetheless, he netted the first goal of his professional career to help the Green and Black pick up all points against their cross-city rivals.

Still hurt by their 3-2 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise their last time out, Cercle welcomed the Blue-Back to the Jan Breydel Stadium as they eyed redemption.

For the visiting side, they were aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Belgian elite division to six. Notwithstanding, that did not materialise.

Despite a highly entertaining first-half, the derby failed to produce any goal although it was the hosts who dominated ball possession.

Dominik Thalhammer’s men took the initiative in the 53rd minute as Miangue put them ahead by beating goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Dino Hotic dropped a free kick into the visitors’ danger zone, while David Sousa controlled the ball before sending it to the former Belgium youth international to drill home.

That goal woke Philippe Clement’s team from their slumber as they pushed for an equaliser. Despite numerous attacking forays, they failed to restore parity although credit must be given to goalkeeper Thomas Didillon for putting up a good display in goal.

Nevertheless, victory was guaranteed in the 90th minute as Sousa converted an assist from Wales international of Congolese origin Rabbi Matondo.

Miangue was cautioned in the 71st minute by referee Nicolas Laforge but that did not hinder him from playing all minutes.

On the other side, Angola international Clinton Mata was on parade from start to finish, while Ghana’s Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute.

With this result, Cercle Brugge climbed to 10th in the Belgian top flight log having accrued 25 points from 21 matches as Club Brugge maintained their second spot with 40 points.

Despite representing Belgium at U15, U16, U18, U19 and U21 levels, Cagliari loanee Miangue switched nationality on March 2020, by accepting the call from Congo in the view of the double match against Eswatini for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group I.