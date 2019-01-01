Celtic's Frimpong on his preference between Ghana, the Netherlands and England

The 18-year-old speaks on his international future after his fine performances in the Scottish Premier League

Celtic youngster Jeremie Frimpong has set his heart on representing the Netherlands at senior international level.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, the 18-year-old full-back is eligible to play for both nations as well as England where he has lived since joining Manchester City at the age of nine.

“There is interest in me from Ghana but right now I want to play for Holland [Netherlands] although I won’t write off Ghana," Frimpong told Celtic TV.

"I could play for England as well. If that came about it would be between those three but I don’t have Scottish connections.

“I fully believe I can play in that company [Dutch national team]. It would be exciting to be a part of that. They play a lot of young players as well who are really good. The Dutch are building.

“Back in the day they were great and they are keeping it up. I’d love to be a part of it. I’d like to follow Virgil [van Dijk]. There’s a pathway. You get chances here [Celtic].”

Frimpong has already played for his country of birth at U19 level.

“I’m still working on my Dutch! I know how to speak it a little. If I do play for the national team I will try to learn it," said the right-back.

“The language isn’t the easiest to learn. The way they speak is fast so you just have to listen to what they are saying and look at their lips carefully. My sister speaks it fluently. She has been teaching me a little bit but it’s hard.

“It was English that was spoken in the house when I was growing up. That and the Ghanaian language called Twi.

Article continues below

“My mum would normally speak that to me but my brothers and sisters all speak English. The only Dutch they would use would be hello and goodbye.”

Frimpong's international future has become a topic of discussion following his good start to life at Celtic, whom he joined from City in September.

He has featured in The Hoops' last two games in the Scottish Premier League, assisting a goal in the first match and scoring in the second on Sunday.

