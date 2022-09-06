Celtic vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Celtic on TV and online

Real Madrid will take on Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday at Celtic Park in Glasgow. Los Blancos have got off to a flying start in La Liga, winning all their first four matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just four times. They head into this fixture at the back of a 2-1 win over Real Betis with their two Brazilian prodigies in Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo getting on the scoresheet.

Celtic are also in a rich vein of form and have maintained their perfect start in the Scottish Premiership winning their first six matches. They will be brimming with confidence when they take on the defending champions of the competition at their own backyard after defeating Rangers 4-0 in the Old Firm derby.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Celtic vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Real Madrid Date: September 6/7, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

How to watch Celtic vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Celtic and Real Madrid in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app India NA Sony Liv

Celtic squad & team news

Celtic have a couple of injury concerns ahead of their tie with Real Madrid. Forward Kyogo Furuhashi had to be taken off due to a shoulder injury against Rangers, whereas centre back Carl Starfelt suffered a knock in his knee in the same match.

They remain doubtful for this tie and might be replaced by Moritz Jenz and Georgios Giakoumakis respectively. Meanwhile, midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is out with a leg injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Welsh, Bernabei, Taylor, Juranovic, Ralston. Midfielders Abildgaard, McGregor, Turnbull, Mooy, Hatate, O'Riley, McCarthy, Robertson, Forrest Forwards Jota, Haksabanovic, Maeda, Abada, Giakoumakis

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid have no injury concerns as far as their starting XI contenders are concerned. Nacho Fernandez has also recovered from a muscle strain and has been included in the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti will look to rotate against Celtic with Luka Modric likely to be rested. Toni Kroos might be given the nod to start along with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield.

It will be difficult to drop Rodrygo after the winger scored at the weekend, so Fede Valverde might once again be relegated to the bench. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. should slot in as centre forward and left-winger respectively to complete the front-three.

Antonio Rudiger has found it difficult to force his way in the starting XI as Eder Militao and David Alaba continue to hold their place at the heart of defence, and the Italian manager could once again stick to the same combination.