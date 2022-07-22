CEE Cup 2022: Fixtures, tables and results
After three years away, the CEE Cup has returned for 2022, with the prestigious international showcase of talents set to get under way on July 22.
Top young players from across the world will get the opportunity to prove their abilities in front of specialised coaches and scouts, as well as fans watching online around the globe.
What is the CEE Cup?
The CEE Cup is an Under-19s tournament that is held in Prague, capital city of the Czech Republic, with the 2022 edition the tenth running of the competition.
The tournament pits domestic sides Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague up against some of the most promising youth sides from around the globe, in what is an opportunity to test themselves against some of world football's top young talents.
Players suchs as Everton winger Anthony Gordon, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee and new Bayer Leverkusen signing Adam Hlozek have previously shone at the tournament before going on to thrive at senior level.
And there are a host of potential superstars set to be on show in 2022, with six teams from around the globe taking part.
Which teams are playing in the 2022 CEE Cup?
This year's tournament will feature top clubs from around the world in addition to the traditional domestic teams of Sparta and Slavia.
Aston Villa will participate in the competition for the first time, while Dynamo Kyiv are returning despite the difficulties facing the club amid the war in Ukraine.
Palmeiras are another side who have history at the competition, while Mexican out Tigres will be joining them in travelling over the Atlantic to participate.
How does the CEE Cup work?
The six participating teams are split into two groups. Each team will face off against the other two sides in their respective groups to determine a first, second and third-place finish.
After the group stage, the teams will enter their finals games, where the two sides who topped their groups will face off to determine the champions of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the two teams that placed second will compete in a third-place play-off, and the two sides that finished bottom of their groups will face off to determine the fifth-placed finisher in the tournament.
CEE Cup 2022 Group A table
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Difference
Points
Sparta Prague
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tigres
0
0
0
0
0
0
Palmeiras
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A Fixtures & results
Date & time (All times BST)
July 22, 2pm
Sparta Prague - Tigres
July 23, 2pm
Palmeiras - Tigres
July 24, 2pm
Sparta Prague - Palmeiras
CEE Cup 2022 Group B table
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Difference
Points
Slavia Prague
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dynamo Kyiv
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B fixtures & results
Date and time (All times BST)
July 22, 4:30pm
Slavia Prague - Aston Villa
July 23, 4:30pm
Dynamo Kyiv - Aston Villa
July 24, 4:30pm
Slavia Prague - Dynamo Kyiv
Editors' Picks
- Caf Awards 2022: Mane is wrong, Bayern Munich star is royalty
- Four goals in 45 minutes: Darwin Nunez silences trolls to give Liverpool glimpse of exciting future
- Ranking Aribo and Nigeria's top six midfielders in the world today
- Liverpool's other Colombian: Could Anderson Arroyo's incredible journey end with a Luis Diaz reunion in red?