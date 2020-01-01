Ceballos: Luiz fight shows Arsenal are 'alive'

The Spanish midfielder says his training ground row serves as proof that the "team has character", but has vowed to try to avoid a repeat incident

Dani Ceballos has insisted that his fight with David Luiz shows that Arsenal are "alive", while admitting he clashed with his team-mate because of the "very similar leadership qualities" they share.

The Athletic revealed that Ceballos and Luiz were involved in a training ground bust-up last week, which left the former with a visible scratch on his nose.

It was reported that Luiz reacted angrily to a late tackle from the midfielder during a practice game, leading to a physical confrontation that had to be broken up by players and staff.

Arteta played down the significance of the incident before Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Leeds United last Sunday, as he told reporters: "I have got a really bad vision from far. That is why we train behind closed doors.

“Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.”

Luiz and Ceballos played together for the first time since their altercation in a Europa League clash against Molde on Thursday, and there appeared to be no lasting signs of ill-feeling between the pair during the Gunners' 3-0 victory.

Both men are in line to feature again as Arsenal prepare to welcome Wolves to the Emirates Stadium for a must-win Premier League clash this weekend, and Ceballos has admitted that his conduct fell short of the required standard ahead of that match.

“I’m not going to say that there wasn’t a clash or a scuffle,” the Real Madrid loanee told The Sun when quizzed on his confrontation with Luiz.

“It was not an exemplary behaviour but it is good to see Arsenal is alive - that the team has character.

“We are two footballers with very similar leadership qualities and these things can happen.”

Ceballos added on how quickly he resolved his differences with the Brazilian: “We didn’t let a single day go by. We spoke that same afternoon after training.

“Now we have to learn so it does not happen again.”

Arteta's men will turn their attention back to the Europa League after their clash with Wolves, with Rapid Vienna scheduled to arrive at the Emirates on December 3.

Arsenal will then look ahead to a huge north London derby clash against Tottenham three days later as the fixture list begins to pile up over the Christmas period.