Cavani should be a Dortmund transfer target – Guerreiro

The France-born defender played against the PSG star in Ligue 1 and believes a player of his type would be a huge asset to BVB

Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro says that his side should make a push to sign Paris Saint-Germain ace Edinson Cavani.



The Uruguay international striker, who has a wealth of top-level experience under his belt, is struggling to find game time at Parc des Princes following the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter in the summer.



And with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the disposal of the Parisian side, there is no shortage of offensive talent in the team.



Conversely, Dortmund are finding their pool has been put under pressure due to the ongoing injury troubles of Paco Alcacer, the only recognised centre-forward on their books.



“A guy like Cavani would help,” Guerreiro admitted to 19:09 - der schwarzgelbe Talk, having played against the South American while in Ligue 1 with Lorient.



Cavani, who is now 32 years old, moved to PSG from Napoli in 2013 and has scored at a prolific rate in France, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tally to become their leading marksman.



However, he has been pushed to second choice in the pecking order behind Icardi this term and has made only 10 appearances this season, totalling 217 minutes.



In addition, his contract is up at the end of the season, which means that he could be available on a cut-price deal.



He had been expected to play in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier but misses out on the PSG squad because of a calf problem sustained at the end of training on Friday.



With BVB set to make a move in January, there have been links to many players, including RB Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland, who has netted an astonishing 27 goals in just 20 outings for the Austrian champions this season and is available for a fixed price of just €20 million (£17m/$22m).



Despite a shortage of striking options, Dortmund have still managed to score 28 goals in 13 Bundesliga matches, while they have installed themselves fifth in the standings, five points behind early pace setters Borussia Monchengladbach.



On Saturday, they play at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf before a critical Champions League match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday that will determine their future in the competition.

