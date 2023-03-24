Casemiro is captain material! Man Utd midfielder confirmed as Brazil skipper for upcoming fixtures in absence of Thiago Silva

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will captain Brazil in their first match since the World Cup and under new interim boss Ramon Menezes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United star has been confirmed as his country's skipper for the friendly against Morocco in Tangier tomorrow (Saturday), with regular captain Thiago Silva out injured. It's a new era for Brazil after the exit of former boss Tite following the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel prepared. I prepared myself for this and I am thankful for the trust," said Casemiro at a recent Brazil press conference, before the announcement was made. "If it's another captain, no problem because I know I am one of the leaders and I have complete freedom to speak as a captain before the group.

"Tite had a philosophy, we had to respect it, but, regardless of the title, the leaders on the field, the most experienced players, everyone has the privilege and the right to speak with others or the referee. Respect on the pitch is earned."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago Silva suffered an ankle injury while in action for Chelsea last month and isn't expected to return to fitness until mid-April at the earliest. Casemiro will captain a side that will likely include his United teammate Antony, although regular midfield partner Fred was left out by Menezes.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will have to play three matches after the international break without Casemiro, following his red card against Southampton. United play Newcastle, Brentford and Everton next in the Premier League.