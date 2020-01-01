Carrico has 'no regrets' over swapping Sevilla for coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

Football in China has ground to a halt and his new side do not know when they will be able to return home, but the defender is excited about his move

Daniel Carrico made one of the more eye-catching transfers of the winter window by moving to Wuhan in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, but the former Sevilla man insists he had "no regrets".

The virus was first identified in the Chinese city at the start of 2020, and it continues to be one of the areas most affected by a disease that has spread across the globe.

Residents live under virtual lockdown due to quarantine rules aimed to reduce the spread, causing normal life in Wuhan to all but disappear.

In total almost 80,000 of the 87,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have originated in mainland China, as well as virtually all of the 3,000 deaths from the disease.

All of which made Carrico's decision to move to Wuhan Zall in February all the more curious - but he insists he is excited about the fresh start.

"I don't have any regrets," Carrico told reporters upon completing the switch on Sunday.

"I am really excited because I want to get to know the Chinese league and experience something new."

"[Wuhan] have also guaranteed my safety, assuring that we're going to work in Spain while the situation is complicated in China.

"I did have doubts because at first when the deal was first proposed, because I didn't know anything. Just that the virus was in China; that it was new.

"To start with I was having doubts, asking about the reality and what was happening there. But the coaches eased my doubts. They really wanted me in the team.

"They guaranteed that the team would not go back to China while the situation is complicated, especially in Wuhan.

"In the end, it worked out well for me and for Sevilla, because they've not lost out when my contract would have expired [in the summer]."

The Portuguese defender, 31, faces an extended wait to make his bow for the Super League club.

The Chinese top flight has been suspended indefinitely having originally been scheduled to begin on February 22 as part of public health measures to contain the virus.

Carrico and the rest of the Wuhan team remain in Spain, as the outbreak began when the club's squad were on a European training camp.

"Many players have family there that are stuck at home and can't go out and can hardly communicate with anyone in the city," he added.

"It's a tough situation. Now it's starting in Europe and we have to react, we can't let the virus advance."