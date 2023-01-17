Carrasco wants Barcelona transfer with Atletico Madrid star set to push for Memphis swap deal

Yannick Carrasco is reportedly desperate to join Barcelona during the January transfer window in a deal that could include Memphis Depay.

Rojiblancos looking for another forward

Dutch star at Camp Nou in their sights

Belgian could figure in trade agreement

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on Dutch forward Depay after agreeing to let Joao Felix spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Chelsea. The Rojiblancos are believed to have already seen a swap proposal involving Depay and Thomas Lemar knocked back by those at Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are now suggestions from Gerard Romero that versatile Belgium international Carrasco could be drafted into discussions. Transfer talks remain ongoing and nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Atletico are, however, reluctant to part with Carrasco and will need to be talked into agreeing a deal by the 29-year-old winger, who has made it clear that he wishes to take on a new challenge in Catalunya.

WHAT NEXT? So-called ‘super agent’ Pini Zahavi is the man charged with the task of brokering a deal between Barcelona and Atletico, with Carrasco aware that he has until January 31 and the closing of another winter transfer window in which to convince Diego Simeone and Gil Marin that he should be allowed to move on.