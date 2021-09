The 68-year-old has been named as the Pharaohs new handler following the sack of Hossam El Badry

Carlos Queiroz has been named as the new coach of the Egypt national team.

The Egyptian Football Association had sacked Hossam El Badry following the Pharaohs’ 1-1 draw with Gabon in Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match.



More shortly..