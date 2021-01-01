Carlos Akapo scores first La Liga goal as Cadiz end season with draw against Levante

The Equatorial Guinea international was on the scoresheet as the Yellow Submarine shared the points with the Frogs

Carlos Akapo scored his first La Liga goal for Cadiz in their 2-2 draw against Levante on Friday night.

The 28-year-old defender has spent most of his career in Spain, featuring for Huesca, Valencia and Huracan among others but had been unable to open his account in the elite division.

The Equatorial Guinea international eventually ended the unwanted record when he found the back of the net at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Akapo was handed his 10th league start of the season in the encounter, forming a four-man defense along with Pedro Alcala, Fali and Isaac Carcelen.

Levante hit the ground running, dominating possession and soon opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the game through Roger.

The lead was, however, short-lived as the Yellow Submarine equalized six minutes later through Alvaro Negredo after benefitting from Isaac Carcelen’s assist.

Akapo then handed his side the lead for the first time in the game with a fine strike after receiving a through pass from Alberto Perea in the 32nd minute.

Gonzalo Melero then levelled proceedings for Levante moments before the hour mark after an assist from Roger.

Akapo featured for the duration of the game in his 13th league appearance of the season for the Yellow Submarine.

The draw ensured Cadiz finished the 2020-21 campaign in the 12th spot on the league table after gathering 44 points from 38 games.

Akapo has been with the Yellow Submarine since the summer of 2019 and played a significant role as they gained promotion to the Spanish top-flight last season.

The Equatorial Guinea international has one year left on his current contract and with Cadiz maintaining their La Liga status, the right-back will be expected to continue his stay with the club beyond the summer.

Akapo has made 17 appearances for Equatorial Guinea since making his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2013.