Carabao Cup: Watford's Okoye makes losing debut, Dennis & Iwobi with assists as Nottingham Forest and Everton progress

The 22-year-old Super Eagle failed to keep a clean sheet as the Hornets crashed out while his compatriots dazzled for their teams

Nigeria international Maduka Okoye made his eagerly awaited debut for Watford as they suffered a shock 2-0 Carabao Cup Round of 32 defeat against League One side MK Dons on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was yet to feature for the Hornets in a competitive match since moving to the side from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam at the start of the campaign.

He has missed Watford's five matches in the EFL Championship against Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, Birmingham City and Preston.

However, he was selected to start in the game at Vicarage Road by manager Rob Edwards but could not keep a clean sheet as they lost courtesy of goals from Matthew Dennis and Darragh Burns.

Okoye's compatriot William Troost-Ekong was handed a start in defence and featured for the entire game.

Meanwhile, Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis also made his debut for Nottingham Forest as they secured a 3-0 win against Grimsby Town to progress to the next round.

Dennis, who moved to the Reds from Watford, impressed after he set up the opening goal scored by Ryan Yates in the 18th minute.

Two more goals from Sam Surridge gave the Reds victory at Blundell Park with Dennis making way for another Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi in the 75th minute.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi dazzled for Everton as they battled to defeat Fleetwood 1-0 at Highbury Stadium. The 26-year-old Super Eagle started in the game and he turned the provider in the 28th minute as he set up Demarai Gray to score what turned out to be the winner.

Another Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho was handed a start for Leicester City but could not help the Premier League side who crashed out after losing 3-1 on penalties to Stockport.

Iheanacho started alongside Zambia international Patson Daka while his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi did not come off the bench.

Finally, Nigeria prospect Tom Dele-Bashiru registered one goal and two assists for Sheffield Wednesday in their 3-0 victory over Rochdale.