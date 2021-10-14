Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: MTN8 final venue announced

The venue for the 2021 MTN8 final featuring Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns has been announced.

City will be the home side when they face Sundowns on October 30 following the draw that was conducted on Thursday.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup semi-final venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

PSL's Head of Marketing Brand and Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi explained that the venue was considered by both City and Sundowns, as well as tournament sponsors, MTN.

"This season's tournament of the MTN 8 has proven to be an exhilarating and an interesting one and we expect the same for the final," Nkosi told the media.

"When choosing a venue for a cup final like the MTN 8, there are numerous elements that need to be considered. There is a consultative process where a league consult with both participating clubs as well as with our sponsors.

"The preferred venue was considered by both Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as MTN. They chose this venue because it is a world-class facility and has hosted numerous events, and also because it is a neutral ground for the teams taking part."

City reached the final for the third time in the club's history after eliminating AmaZulu FC and Swallows FC under their current coach Eric Tinkler, who won this competition with SuperSport United in 2017.

While Sundowns eliminated Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden Arrows en route to the final where they will be making their first appearance since 2007 when the tournament was still known as the SAA Supa 8 Cup.

Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi led Arrows to the 2009 MTN8 title triumph and he will now be hoping to steer Masandawana to their fourth Top 8 trophy.