'Can't believe it' - Drogba and African stars shocked by death of Kobe Bryant
African stars including Chelsea great Didier Drogba, Taye Taiwo, Ahmed Elmohamady, Yannick Bolasie and Asisat Oshoala were shocked to hear the news of the death of former Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.
On Sunday, Bryant was involved in a helicopter crash near Calabasas in California which killed all passengers on board.
The 41-year-old was widely referred to as one of the greatest basketball players of all time after winning five championships, and he made the NBA All-Star team on 18 occasions.
The news of Bryant's death came as a surprise to the continent's stars, who paid their respects to the legendary two-time Olympic medallist.
My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident.— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2020
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
I just can’t believe it
😥 RIP🙏🏿 The Black Mamba! Absolute Legend! Definition of the word Champion 🤘🏿 #RIP #BlackMamba #LA #Legend pic.twitter.com/ptOhGhqWsg— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 26, 2020
Rip legend pic.twitter.com/EdQ7iKsfxQ— Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Legend !!! 😱😭😡❤ #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/OLlxDC2ZiC— Stephane Mbia (@StephaneMbia) January 26, 2020
Kobe 😢— Carl Ikeme (@Carl_Ikeme) January 26, 2020
Big respect, big champion, big legend 🙏🏾#RIP Kobe Bryant and to the others victim 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4tmIp54bzo— Mario Lemina (@LeminaM_13) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant 😱— Chris Mavinga (@Chris_Mavinga) January 26, 2020
