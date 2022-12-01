Canada vs Morocco : Lineups and LIVE updates

Canada fight for pride in the encounter against a high-flying Moroccan outfit

Morocco faces Canada in the last encounter of Group F in Qatar. While the Maple Leafs have been knocked out of the tournament, the Atlas Lions' fairytale has been nothing short of a blockbuster.

Morocco has their fate in their own hands if they manage to win or at least pick up a point against Canada. They currently sit in the second spot in the table and would like to go through the knockout phase with a comprehensive performance.

Walid Regragui’s side has turned out to be a surprise package in Qatar drawing against 2018 finalists Croatia and then beating Belgium in their previous fixture. And if they don’t lose by a scintillating margin against Canada, they would go through despite other results.

For Canada, this edition of the World Cup could serve as the perfect opportunity to prepare themselves. Although they have already been knocked out, the Canadian side has shown some resilience and does possess some exciting talent going into the 2026 World Cup.

They challenged a lackluster Belgium outfit in their opening encounter but were unfortunate to lose the game despite dominating the game.

John Herdman would look to guide Canada to their first World Cup victory as they’ll look to leave Qatar providing some entertainment for their traveling fans.

Canada vs Morocco confirmed line-ups

Canada XI (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller; Adekugbe, Osorio, Kaye, Davies; Buchanan, Larin, Hoilett

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Canada vs Morocco LIVE updates

Morocco's next World Cup fixture

If Morocco finishes at the top of Group F, they'll face Germany or Costa Rica on December 6th. If they finish as runners-up behind Croatia they are expected to encounter Spain in the knockout stages on December 5th.