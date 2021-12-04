Joe Aribo is answering questions asked of him and has remained consistent in the heart of the Rangers midfield while at it.

In what is already becoming a habit, the 25-year-old was once again among the goals on Saturday as Rangers strolled to a 3-0 victory over Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership, making it five wins from their last five league outings.

Aribo gave his side the lead when his shot found the back of the net courtesy of a deflection from Liam Fontaine nine minutes before half-time.

The Super Eagles midfielder was one of the standout performers of the day, alongside compatriot Calvin Bassey, who continues to deputize for fellow Nigerian Leon Balogun.

Once again, the ex-Charlton man was at the heart of everything positive Gers produced – something Rohr will be clearly taking note of.

In-form Aribo is doing everything right

At this rate, it is safe to say he is perhaps the most in-form Nigerian midfield player at the moment. Asides his brilliant displays in the middle, Aribo has backed up those performances with goals to go with them.

His latest strike saw him score his second goal in three games for Rangers, his fifth overall league goal of the season. He only now needs two more goals to beat his best individual record of six league goals in a single season since he moved to the Scottish Premiership in the summer of 2019.

The 25-year-old is hitting form at the right time and this could well play out positively in the hands of Super Eagles manager Rohr.

With the likely absence of Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations, the need for more goalscorers within the team is more than evident and a goal-scoring prospect from midfield could come in handy.

In recent times, the Super Eagles have lacked goalscoring midfielders and a player like Aribo could offer something different in the middle.

Put in perspective, the energetic midfielder has managed more goal contributions than Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu and Innocent Bonke combined so far this season.

It is no coincidence that he is the only man to have started every one of Rangers’ 16 league fixtures in the current campaign as well.

Aribo is already making a strong case to be a starter ahead of Afcon 2022. If he keeps up his current form, Rohr might be forced to tweak things a bit.