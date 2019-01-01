Cameroon's Tatiana Ekogo nets brace as Yenisey lose to Lokomotiv Moskva

The forward wrapped up her maiden season with a brace but her side crumbled to their visitors on Saturday

Cameroon striker Tatiana Ewodo Ekogo scored a brace as Yenisey bowed 4-3 to Lokomotiv Moskva at the Futbol-arena, Enisey.

Valeria Aleshicheva put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but Nelli Korovkina scored the equaliser on the hour mark before the Russian fired the visitors in front eight minutes later.

However, the Cameroon international scored in additional time to ensure her side levelled matters before the half time break.

After the restart, Veronika Kuropatkina restored the advantage of Elena Fomina's side four minutes into the second half before Lina Yakupova increased the tally in the 52nd minute.

Ekogo scored her brace 10 minutes from full time but the goal couldn't rescue Yenisey from their 13th defeat of the season.

She lasted the duration of the match and finished the season with four goals in 18 outings on her debut season for Olga Kapustina's team.

The result sees Yenisey ending their campaign in seventh on the Russian Women's top-flight log with 12 points from 19 games.