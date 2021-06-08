Cameroon vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles square up against the Indomitable Lions for the second time in five days and they will be out for revenge

Nigeria face Cameroon in their second international friendly billed for the Wiener Neustadt Stadium.

In the penultimate encounter played on Friday, Gernot Rohr’s men lost to the Indomitable Lions in the low-scoring affair.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s 37th-minute encounter separated both teams in the affair that saw Abraham Marcus, Valentine Ozornwafor and Terem Moffi make their Super Eagles debuts.

Nonetheless, Tuesday’s fixture affords the three-time African champions a chance to avenge that loss, as well as earn the bragging rights at stake.

The duo of William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins is out of this encounter owing to injury worries, yet, Nigeria are expected to challenge Toni Conceicao’s men with their guns blazing.

Regardless of the outcome, this game is a valuable exercise for both teams who will commence their 2022 World Cup qualification campaigns in September.

Game Cameroon vs Nigeria Date Tuesday, June 8 Time 5:00 PM WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For Nigerian readers, get set on the latest football on TV here! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through SuperSport and it can be streamed online using beIN Sports Connect.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport beIN Sports Connect

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Uzoho; Noble; Okoye Defenders Awaziem, Ekong, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Collins, Onovo Midfielders Etebo, Ndidi, Shehu, Onyeka, Marcus, Iwobi, Tijani Forwards Musa, Olayinka, Iheanacho, Simon, Iwuala, Moffi, Onuachu

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Ozornwafor, Awaziem, Anthony, Shehu, Etebo, Ndidi, Marcus, Iwobi, Musa, Onuachu

Position Cameroon squad Goalkeepers Ondoa, Omossola, Noukeu, Epassy Defenders Fai, Tchamba, Nouhou, Dawa, Meyapa, Castelletto, Mbaizo, Billong, Ngadeu Midfielders Kunde, Anguissa, Onana, Hongla, Oum, Siliki, Neyou Forwards Toko-Ekambi, Assomo, Choupo-Moting, Bassogog, Ngamaleu, Bahoken, Ganago

Potential Cameroon XI: Omossola, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Fai, Billong, Tchamba, Ngamaleu, Anguissa, Gouet, Hongla Yma, Toko Ekambi, Bahoken





Match Preview

Nigeria’s ambitions of defeating Cameroon in Tuesday’s second international friendly have received a slight knock following the unavailability of William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins.

They were in action for the Super Eagles’ penultimate encounter, however, their injury problems now mean that the Watford and Paderborn stars would play no role against the five-time African champions.

In their absence, Galatasaray’s Valentine Ozornwafor and Vincent Onovo will step in to provide cover for Francis Uzoho who will get the nod ahead of Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye.

“Observations are positive because some of the players who arrived from Nigeria were not so fit for the first game. They have now recovered well, and we should be better physically,” Gernot Rohr told Super Eagles media.

“There will be some changes in the team, Francis Uzoho will be in goal, [Ahmed] Musa will start because he is fit, we lost Troost-Ekong so Valentine [Ozornwafor] will come in for the first time.”

Cameroon have not lost any of their last five international friendlies. Little wonder, they are favourites to defeat the West Africans.

Article continues below

Zambo Anguissa, scorer of the lone goal in the first game is looking forward to seeing his team improve despite coming out victorious on Friday.

"It was a very good game. We wanted to win against one of our legendary rivals,” Anguissa told Camfoot.

"It went well because in the end, we came back with a victory. But I think there is still room for improvement; we will try to learn from our mistakes to win more games.”