Cameroon striker Onguene's brace leads to CSKA Moscow victory against Yenisey

The Cameroonian continued with her fine form as Maksim Zinovyev's side kept up their fine start with an away win on Thursday

Gabrielle Onguene bagged her first brace of the season as CSKA Moscow secured a 3-0 win against Arna-Bjornar in Thursday's Russian Superliga triumph against Yenisey at Futbol-arena Enisey.

Onguene is already inching closer to match her form last season when she scored four goals in 16 appearances to help CSKA win the league title and secure their Champions League ticket.

The Cameroon international star made her second start of the season for her side, and opened her 2020 goal account, scoring in CSKA's 2-1 triumph over ZFK Zenit Saint Petersburg last Saturday.

More teams

Her equaliser for CSKA was voted the second-best goal of the first round of matches behind winner Angri Gabriel, who netted the opener for Zenit last weekend.

Following a hard fighting win at Saint Petersburg, the champions continued from where they left as Nadezhda Smirnova set up Onguene to open the scoring in the 31st minute of the match.

The visitors were gifted a penalty from the spot and Smirnova, who the Cameroonian's opener converted to double the lead for CSKA seven minutes after the restart of the encounter.

Article continues below

In the 77th minute, Onguene grabbed her second of the match and her side's third to wrap up their first away win in style.

The 31-year-old Cameroonian, who lasted the duration, has now scored three goals in two appearances this season for CSKA.

The result means holders CSKA Moscow remain top of the Russian women's top-flight log with six points from two matches.