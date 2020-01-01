Cameroon striker Onguene fires CSKA Moscow to victory over Ryazan

The Indomitable Lionesses star was on target as her side claimed a narrow home win in Friday's Russian top flight encounter

Gabrielle Onguene scored the only goal as CSKA Moscow grabbed a 1-0 win against Ryazan in Friday's Russian Women's Superliga encounter.

The 31-year-old has continued to excel for the Russian champions in this campaign, having scored four goals in four appearances.

The Cameroon international earned her fourth league start this season and made the most of the chance with an eye-catching display.

More teams

Following a 2-1 win at Chertanovo last week, the title holders were hoping to build on the form against Ryazan, who were unbeaten in their last two matches against FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

CSKA enjoyed early domination in the encounter but could not find a breakthrough until Tatiana Petrova set up Onguene to score what turned out the winner five minutes from the half-time break.

Article continues below

Onguene, who played from the start to finish for the hosts, has now scored five goals in five games this season and surpassed her record for CSKA since 2018, although remains four off her 2017 tally.

The result means CKSA have reclaimed top spot in the table, with 13 points from five matches - sitting above Lokomotiv Moscow on superior goals scored despite being tied on points and goal difference.

They will aim to continue with their form against third-placed Zvezda Perm in their next Russian Superliga fixture on August 26.