Cameroon striker Nchout's brace leads to Valerenga win over Arna-Bjornar

The Indomitable Lionesses star got the scoring started for the visitors with a double in their latest away triumph

Cameroon international Ajara Nchout bagged her first brace of the season as Valerenga claimed a 3-0 win against Arna-Bjornar in Saturday’s Norwegian Toppserien game at Arna Idrettspark.

The Indomitable Lionesses star made her fourth start of the season in five appearances for her side, and starred in the opening matches, scoring crucial goals on her last three successive outings.

Arna, who had Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere on their books were seeking to end their losing streak since opening day's triumph at Roa, while Valerenga targeted their fourth win on the bounce this season.

With three goals in the last three matches, Nchout almost fired Valerenga in front with just two minutes into the match but her brilliant attempt was denied by the woodwork.

The visitors found the breakthrough when Marie Madsen raced down the right side to lay up free-running Nchout, who made no mistake to open the scoring, coolly slotting home in the 11th minute.

After the restart, Arna missed the services of defender Ebere as a defensive blunder saw Andrine Tomter set up Nchout to bag her brace with her 18-metre strike in the 74th minute.

Four minutes from time, Sherida Spitse provided a superb cross for Madsen, who got behind the hosts' backline to seal the fourth win of the season and Valerenga's impressive start to the campaign.

Nchout, who played from the start to the finish, has now scored five goals in five appearances this season for Valerenga.

Ebere was overlooked again as her side suffered their fourth successive defeat of the season.

The result means Valerenga moved to second on the log with 12 points from five matches, while Arna dropped to the eighth position on the 10-team table with just three points from five outings.

In next fixtures, Velerenga welcome ninth-placed Kolbotn on August 7, while Arna will travel to face leaders Lillestrom two days later.