Cameroon striker Nchout: We will fight for Olympic ticket until the last seconds

The Lionesses forward remains optimistic about her team's chances of advancing after losing the first-leg playoff encounter to Chile

Cameroon striker Ajara Nchout is confident about her side's qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Chile in the playoff, first leg game on Saturday.

Following their shock loss to Zambia in March 2020, Les Lionesses arrived in Turkey to continue their quest to return to the Olympics in Tokyo since appearing in London 2012, having missed Rio 2016.

At the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex in Antalya, Les Lionesses eyed a first-leg advantage over La Roja, who were looking to secure a first-ever appearance at the Olympics this summer.

With goals from Camila Saez and Carla Guerrero condemning the Africans to a first-leg loss, but the Atletico Madrid star, who netted the Lionness' goal, insists no hope is lost yet.

"Unfortunately, it was not enough to reach our goal today [Saturday]," Nchout wrote on her Instagram page.

"But we are only in the first heat, we still have our card in hand. We will fight for this qualification until the last seconds. Thank you for your continued support."

After an Olympic debut at London 2012, Cameroon are desperately seeking a second appearance at the Games but will have to overturn their first-leg deficit against Jose Letelier's side.

To avoid missing out on the Games for a second successive time, the Central Africans will need to make the best of their chances in the decisive return leg at the same venue in Antalya on Tuesday.

Should they be successful, they will join Zambia as the second representative from Africa in the Olympic finals draw scheduled for April 21 at Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

For Nchout, she has scored six goals in the Olympic qualifiers and will be eager to lead her side's return to the global showpiece this summer.