Cameroon's Ekogo makes full debut in Zenit Saint Petersburg's first win

The forward enjoyed an unforgettable start as her side claimed their first win of the season in Friday's Russian top flight game

Tatiana Ekogo made a huge impact on her first start as Zenit Saint Petersburg secured their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Chertanovo in a Russian Superliga encounter on Friday.

The Indomitable Lionesses star joined Zenit from Russian rivals Yenisey a week ago and made a 20-minute appearance in her side's disappointing 2-0 defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow on Sunday.

Following her fine showing, the 23-year-old was offered her first start by manager Olga Poryadina and she played a significant role in her side's maiden victory this campaign.

Smarting from their four-game winless run, the hosts could not convert their possession into chances until Zarina Sharifova brilliantly teed up Ekaterina Sochneva to break the deadlock in the 45th minute.

Before the half-time whistle was sounded, Elena Shesterneva set up Nika Belova to double the lead for Zenit inside injury time.

12 minutes after the match's resumption, Nika Belova bagged her brace to seal their first triumph of the season.

Ekogo, who was making her second appearance for Zenit, was replaced by Tatiana Morina two minutes after the third goal went in.

The win on Friday saw Zenit move up a spot to the sixth position on the Russian top flight log, with four points from five matches this season.

They will eye a second win on the bounce when taking on Ekogo's former side Yenisey in their next fixture on August 25.