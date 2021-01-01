Cameroon invite local players for Olympic Games play-off vs Chile in Turkey

After being rescheduled three times, the Central Africans will meet their South American foes in April and the coach has invited 25 players from home

Cameroon women's coach Alain Djeumfa has named 25 players for their Olympic Games intercontinental play-off against Chile next month.

The Indomitable Lionesses will battle La Roja in a quest to return to the Olympic Games for the first time since London 2012, having lost out on an automatic ticket to the Tokyo 2020 event to Zambia.

The showdown between the African and South American sides had been rescheduled thrice but is now billed to take place in April.

Ahead of next month's meeting, coach Djeumfa invited 25 home-based players for a local camp and it marks the Central Africans fifth preparation camp since they bowed to the Copper Queens.

Liste des joueuses retenues pour le 5ème stage préparatoire au match de barrage qualificatif pour les jeux olympiques #Tokyo2021 à Yaoundé du Mercredi 17 Mars au Lundi 05 Avril 2021. Les matchs aller et retour se disputeront en #Turquie au mois d'avril 2021. pic.twitter.com/7ZoATBt4Be — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) March 16, 2021

In the 25-player list, four goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards were named for the camp in Cameroon's capital.

Notable invitees are Tokyo University's Djuka Chanelle, Charlene Meyong, who recently joined Chinese side Meizhou, Eclair Filles De Sa’a's Alexander Takounda, and Ebolowa FC's Edjangue Siliki.

According to the Cameroon Football Federation, the named players will resume camp on March 17 in Yaounde, and the final preparation will be concluded on April 5.

The 25-woman list will be trimmed after the camp ahead of their trip to Turkey and will, later, be joined by their foreign compatriots.

Instead of a home-and-away fixture, the Africans are now billed to square up against Jose Letelier's team at a neutral venue in Turkey.

CAMEROON LOCAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ongmaham Marthe (AWA FF), Bawou Ange (Louves Minproff), Biyina Michaelly (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ayangma Pauline (FC Ebolowa)

Defenders: Kouesse Magoumkoua (AWA FF), Edjangue Siliki (Ebolowa FC), Tsadja Dolores (Louves Minproff), Ndzana Collette (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Nguiadem Kamdem (AWA FF), Mercy Ngah (Vision Sports FC Bamenda), Njolle Alvine (FC Minsk),

Midfielders: Omboudou Brigitte (Amazone FAP), Endalle Emilienne (Caiman Filles De Douala), Mefire Peka (Louves Minproff), Adama Raissa (Louves Minproff), Konda Natacha (FC Ebolowa), Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff), Fadimatou Aretouyap Kome (Eclair Filles De Sa’a)

Forwards: Alexander Takounda (Eclair Filles De Sa’a), Ngah Manga (Amazone FAP), Nnanga Monele Raissa [Canon Filles], Lamine Mana (Amazone FAP), Ngo Back Batoum (Louves Minproff), Bengono Catherine (Amazone FAP), Djuka Chanelle (Tokyo University)