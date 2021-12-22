Cameroon’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Conceicao names Choupo-Moting and Onana

Coach Toni Conceicao has announced his final 28-man Cameroon squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with Ajax’s Andre Onana, Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Al Nasr’s Vincent Aboubakar making the list.



Conceicao opted to go with Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadui, Harold Moukoudi, Enzo Ebosse, Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Jerome Onguene, and USA based star Nouhou Tolo for his defensive options.

Fabrice Ondoa – who played a crucial role in the Indomitable Lions’ triumph in 2017 – was excluded from the squad alongside Akwa United’s Jean Efala and Avispa Fukuoka.

Gabon 2017’s Most Valuable Player will lead Christian Bassogog, Saudi Arabia based Vincent Aboubakar and Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

In summary, 17 players could make their Afcon debuts when the competition starts while 11 others have featured in at least one of the previous editions.

The host nation is zoned in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Conceicao’s men will commence their campaign against the Stallions on January 9, 2021 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Four days later, they will square up against the Walia Ibex before tackling the Blue Sharks on January 17.

Having ruled Africa five times, the Central Africans would be hoping to be lucky for the sixth time when the final is played on February 6.





Cameroon squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia).





