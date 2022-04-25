Calvin Bassey named Rangers Young Player of the Season

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has won Rangers Young Player of the Season award for 2021-22.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a memorable campaign as he helped Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team to a second place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The defender also played a crucial role as the Gers reached the final of the Scottish Cup where they will square up against Heart of Midlothian on May 21 at the Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Bassey who made his international debut with the Super Eagles featured in 44 matches for the Ibrox Stadium giants, although he has no goals to his credit.

He is widely credited with providing Rangers with a defensive solidity that missed the services of Leon Balogun for most part of the current campaigndue to injury worries.



“Thank God. It’s an honour and blessing to receive this reward for this amazing club/thank you to everyone that has and is helping me on this journey,” he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, James Tavernier was named men’s player of the season ahead of Bassey, Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, John Lundstram, Alfredo Morelos, and Kemar Roofe.

Elsewhere, Jane Ross was named Women's Players' Player of the Year Award with Lundstram’s beauty against Borussia Dortmund was announced as Goal of the Season.

Born in Aosta, Italy - Bassey initially rose through the youth ranks at Leicester City before joining the Gers in 2020.

In his maiden season at the Ibrox Stadium, he made eight league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s men, while featuring in the Scottish Cup and League Cup respectively.

To cap a notable start to life in Scotland, Bassey featured in four Europa League matches, although, Rangers crashed out in the Round of 16.

Before his Nigeria invitation, he was also eligible to represent England and Italy at international level.

"He's a fantastic kid, a kid who wants to learn, who wants to grow and evolve with the team, we're really confident we can help polish him up and get him to become even better than he is,” Steven Gerrard waxed lyrical about him following his impactful contribution against Standard Liege last season.

"He's got really interesting attributes right now and he showed them on Thursday night, which was fantastic to see.

"He's in a good place and he's ready. That's the key thing.

"Calvin, every time he has been called upon since he walked in, he's been ready to produce. So he's in a good place."