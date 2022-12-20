'Calling Maradona a god is not an exaggeration' - Osimhen on Argentina legend at Napoli

Victor Osimhen insists the late Diego Maradona has massive influence at Napoli and it is a privilege playing for the Italian outfit.

Osimhen suggests Maradona's spirit lives on.

Maradona helped Napoli win several titles

Osimhen insists playing for Napoli is honouring Maradona

WHAT HAPPENED: Osimhen was asked about the influence the Argentina legend had on Napoli and how it impacted him.

Maradona played for the Naples-based team from 1984 to 1991 before leaving for Spanish outfit Sevilla.

The Super Eagles forward has now revealed how the late attacker inspires him, fans, and the club at large.

WHAT HE SAID: "I saw the Argentinian party in the streets and squares of Naples: impressive. I don't even know what Maradona was for Naples, but calling him a god is not an exaggeration," Osimhen told Napoli Magazine.

Getty Images

"But it is also for this club, for this team. Playing for Napoli also means honoring his name: it's a pleasure, a source of pride. We also want to win to pay homage to his memory, he did so much for this city and for this team and it's nice to see his images everywhere around, the murals, the little altars. Here Maradona exists forever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maradona - who passed away on November 25, 2020, had the Napoli Stadium named after him. The former forward helped Napoli win two Serie A titles, Uefa Cup, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana.

Maradona won the 1985 Serie A's player of the year and managed to finish as Coppa Italia's top scorer in the 1987/88 season.

WHAT NEXT: Napoli and Osimhen will resume competitive football on January 4 with a Serie A game against Inter Milan.