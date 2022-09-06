Caicedo responds to Liverpool transfer links as Brighton star sees £42m move speculated on

Chris Burton
Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23
Premier LeagueLiverpoolM. CaicedoBrighton & Hove AlbionTransfers

Moises Caicedo is said to have emerged as a target for Liverpool, but the Brighton midfielder is reluctant to be dragged into a transfer debate.

  • Midfielder attracting interest
  • Reinforcements required at Anfield
  • Speculation being ignored

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have found themselves short on options in the Anfield engine room of late after suffering a number of untimely injuries. There was talk towards the end of the summer window that Ecuadorian star Caicedo could be lined up for a £42 million ($49m) move to Merseyside, but no deal was done and the talented 20-year-old insists he is happy on the south coast.

WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo has said when asked about the rumours he continues to generate: “I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated South American joined the Seagulls in February 2021 and has taken in 16 appearances to date, with goals scored against Manchester United and Leicester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are expected to remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, which could see Caicedo come back onto their radar in upcoming windows – with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham considered to be another of those in Jurgen Klopp’s sights.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty

Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Brighton have made a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with Caicedo thriving in a side that has collected 13 points from six games so far.

