Will Caicedo join Arsenal in the summer? Gunners' relationship with Brighton 'damaged' after January transfer saga

Arsenal's failed attempts to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo in January may have affected their chances of landing the midfielder in the summer.

Arsenal had two bids rejected

Brighton "irritated" by approach

"Damaged" relationship could affect summer move

WHAT HAPPENED? That's as The Athletic report that the relationship between the two clubs, built up over the transfers of Ben White in July 2021 and Leandro Trossard this January, has been damaged. Arsenal repeatedly failed to meet Brighton's £90 million ($111m) valuation for Caicedo, seeing successive bids of £60m ($74m) and £70m ($86m) rejected by the Seagulls.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Gunners eventually turned to Chelsea's Jorginho for immediate midfield cover - even more essential given the long-term injury to Mohamed Elneny - their approach may have had a lasting effect. The Athletic note that Arsenal's assumptions that Seagulls owner and chairman Tony Bloom was simply "bluffing" in his repeated rejections led to Brighton feeling "perplexed" and "irritated".

AND WHAT'S MORE: This, of course, does not bode well for the summer, with Mikel Arteta likely to be on the hunt of reinforcements once again in order to maintain the high standards he has so expertly curated. The Gunners are currently frontrunners to land Declan Rice but will face ample competition for his signature. With Caicedo clearly keen on a move to north London, Arsenal may regret not taking a more respectful approach which accounted for a summer deal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? After making a public transfer request on social media, the Ecuador international will be forced to play out the 2022-23 campaign with Brighton, although it remains to be seen whether he will be immediately introduced back into the team to face Bournemouth on Saturday.