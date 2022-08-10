Caf Super League 'will discourage Africans from joining obscure clubs abroad' - Sunshine Stars’ Abe

The Owena Whales skipper has praised the thinking of Africa’s football ruling body following the launch of the competition

The African Super League will reduce the rate at which African footballers join obscure clubs abroad under the guise of playing outside the continent, according to Sunshine Stars captain Sunday Abe.

Patrice Motsepe launched the new competition with prize money of $100 million during the 44th Caf Ordinary General Assembly on Wednesday in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to the South African, the 24 participants will receive an initial cash boost of $2.5 million to help with transfers, transport as well as accommodation, which has been an issue for clubs during the Caf Champions League.

Talk of a potential Super League in Africa had generated contrasting opinions, however, the former Nigeria youth international highlights the positives from this invention.

“Money will be pumped into the competition and that would help boost the finances of African clubs,” Abe told GOAL.

“Many of us join obscure clubs abroad because we want a big platform to showcase our talents and also for more money. A tournament like the African Super League will discourage that mentality.

"And with this, we will have our best footballers remain in the continent. This can also motivate Europeans, Asians, and South Americans to join African teams.

"Overall, I think this initiative is a good one by Caf as we will have the best teams compete amongst themselves.”

The veteran feels the Super League could take the shine off the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

“One fear I have about this competition is that it could rub the Champions League and Confederation Cup off its glamour because many fans will see these as secondary and the African Super League as primary.

“Judging by the financial rewards, that means clubs taking part will become massively self-sufficient economically. What then happens to smaller teams in Africa who may never get a chance to participate?

“Apart from that, the bigger picture would be seeing the beautiful game in Africa reach a greater height.”

The participating clubs would be obliged to meet specific criteria with respect to youth and women’s football development in order to stay in contention.