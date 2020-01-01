Caf, Everton, Super Eagles stars celebrate Iwobi at 24

The Nigeria international has received warm messages from the football community as he celebrates his birthday

The Confederation of African Football (Caf), Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Everton and Super Eagles players have celebrated with Alex Iwobi on his birthday.

Heartfelt messages have poured in for the Nigeria international from friends and well-wishers as he celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday.

Iwobi was with Arsenal while at Primary School and made his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015.

More teams

The winger made 149 appearances, scoring 15 goals before leaving the Emirates Stadium to team up with the Toffees last summer.

Iwobi has played 22 times for the Goodison Park outfit before football activities were suspended in England due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The versatile player has also been a key member of the Nigeria national team and played a significant role as the Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup, scoring the decisive goal that sent them to the finals.

He also featured prominently for the West Africans in the tournament in Russia and at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, he was one of the consistent players for Gernot Rohr's men as they finished third in the competition.

His teammates Shehu Abdullahi and Brown Ideye have led the football community to celebrate with the versatile forward on his birthday.

Article continues below

🇳🇬 Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles star Alex Iwobi 🌟



His goal against Cameroon knocked the 2017 champions out of the 2019 #TotalAFCON 💥 pic.twitter.com/5C01n03LmS — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 3, 2020