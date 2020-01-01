Caf Confederation Cup wrap: Pyramids book quarter-final spot, RS Berkane lose

The Egyptian big-spenders are the only team to reach the Last Eight so far, while other groups remain tightly-contested

Eric Traore and Nabil Emad Dunga scored in either half to fire Pyramids FC into the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals following a 2-0 Group A victory over Al Masry at 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

It was another Egyptian derby win for Pyramids over Al Masry and the big-spenders now boast a 100 percent record in this group, having managed four wins out of four games.

Pyramids were so impressive they could have pumped in three goals past Al Masry had Abdalla El Said Bekhit’s goal not been disallowed on the stroke of half-time.

Second-placed Al Masry will now have to beat Mauritanian side Nouadhibou at home in their next match to confirm a place in the Last Eight with a game to spare.

Enugu Rangers and Nouadhibou are the struggling sides in this group with two points apiece after they drew 1-1 on Sunday, having also shared the spoils in the reverse fixture and both are yet to taste victory.

In Group B, leaders RS Berkane missed a chance to qualify for the next round with two games to spare after losing 1-0 away at Daring Club Motema Pembe.

William Luezi scored for second-placed Motema Pembe in the 69th to condemn Berkane to their first defeat of this group campaign and delay their march towards the Last Eight.

A win for the Moroccans would have seen them secure a passage to the quarter-finals but now they might have to fight until the last day to confirm their progression.

While Berkane were losing for the first time, Zanaco recorded their maiden win in this group after thumping visiting Esae 3-0 in Lusaka.

A spirited second-half performance headlined by a Rodgers Kola brace and Ernest Mbewe’s strike handed Zanaco the crucial victory after registering draws in their three previous matches.

Although the Zambians remain in third place, they are now just a point behind leaders Berkane as they began life under new coach Chris Kaunda on a high.

Elsewhere, Hassania Agadir edged closer to the quarter-finals after Karim El Berkaoui’s second-half hat-trick inside 10 minutes helped them upstage Ivorian visitors San Pedro at Stade d'Agadir.

Now with 10 points at the top of Group D, Hassania Agadir just need a point in their next match against Enyimba to confirm a quarter-final berth.

It was a day of hat-tricks in this group as Stanley Dimgba struck thrice to breathe life into Enyimba’s campaign following a convincing 4-1 victory over Algerian side Paradou AC in Aba.

Victor Mbaoma added Enyimba’s fourth while Abdelhak Kadri’s late goal did not matter for the Algerian visitors.

With the win, Enyimba jumped a place up to settle in position two where they displaced Paradou and are now four points behind leaders Hassania Agadir.

Paradou are now third with two points off Enyimba, while San Pedro anchor the standings with just two points.

Meanwhile, Horoya maintained a grip on top of Group C following a 0-0 draw away at Djoliba in Bamako.

The Guinean giants are on eights points, three ahead of second-placed Djoliba whom they edged 1-0 in the reverse leg in Conakry.

Djoliba have five points, the same as third-placed Al-Nasr who beat Bidvest Wits 2-1 at Petrosport Stadium earlier on.

Qualification for the quarter-finals from this group remains tough after Al-Nasr notched their first win of the campaign to boost their chances of reaching the next stage.

After a goalless first half, Zimbabwean midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja gifted Al-Nasr the lead with an own goal to open the scoreline four minutes into the second stanza.

Muhanad Alaeeli then doubled the hosts’ advantage just after the hour mark but Haashim Domingo’s strike for Wits 15 minutes from time could not inspire a successful comeback.

Wits remain winless and at the bottom of this group with faint chances of advancing to the next round.