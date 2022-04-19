Caf Confederation Cup: Simba SC’s Gonzalez to Orlando Pirates - Even PSG will get same hospitality

Simba SC Barbara Gonzalez has maintained they are perturbed by claims made by Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi in which he claimed they were mistreated during their Caf Confederation Cup game against Simba SC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi took a slim advantage in the quarter-final first leg meeting after securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of a penalty converted by defender Shomari Kapombe.

However, after the game, Ncikazi described their treatment in the East African nation as akin to animals, but Simba’s Gonzalez has come out to claim they will lodge an official complaint with Caf over the allegations.

What did Gonzalez say?

“If you want to play mind games I would like to ask him to keep my country out of his mouth and also my team,” Gonzalez said as quoted by KickOff.

“No such things happened and even if PSG would like to come, they will be treated with the same hospitality. But for someone to go as far as saying Simba was abusive or didn’t give them support and was hostile, was absolutely incorrect.

“All the support that was required was given and Simba has never been a bad host. We want to take this further. I want to use this as a teachable moment.

“There are people you can mess with and try to play some psychological games with and I understand there are some fears over job security on his side and the technical team at Orlando Pirates.

“But this is not the right way to save their jobs and this is not the right way to speak of each other.”

Gonzalez further said the comments by Ncikazi have already instilled fear in the Tanzanian champions as they prepare to head to South Africa for the return leg on April 24.

‘Statement creates a lot of fear’

“As CEO of Simba, I don’t accept it as a citizen of Tanzania and I don’t accept this and for this reason, I am going to file a strong complaint. So I would like to see Pirates and also the government address this because it puts us in a tricky predicament,” Gonzalez continued.

“It also creates a lot of fear heading to South Africa. We know that there is a high crime rate and we understand the challenges South Africans are facing at the moment so you start to question the kind of treatment that you may or may not receive.

“I am deeply concerned and worried.”

The return leg will be staged at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.