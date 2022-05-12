Caf Confederation Cup: Mbuyane explains why Orlando Pirates will go all the way and clinch third African title

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Thulasizwe Mbuyane strongly believes the Soweto giants will win this season's Caf Confederation Cup title.



The Buccaneers will carry a 2-0 aggregate lead into their semi-final second-leg clash with Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli which is scheduled to be played at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



“I think they will go all the way because when I speak to the guys they are pumped up and they want to win the trophy desperately,” Mbuyane told Sowetan.



“You can see even the performance that they give, it is 150% so I’m just wishing them all the luck and I believe they will do it.”



The winner on aggregate between Pirates and Al Ahli will take on either RS Berkane of Morocco or DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe in the final on May 28.



“Fortunately I have played against TP Mazembe. I know their tactics and everything," Mbuyane, who was on the books of Pirates between 2008 and 2013, said.



"The guys need to focus and understand that they will be intimidated. They just need to perform because I don’t see those two teams beating us on the field.



“Maybe off the field they can try and impose their dodgy tricks but I don’t see them winning this trophy. It is only Pirates at the moment who are looking like a team that will win it."



With the one-off final set to be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, Mbuyane feels that Bucs have a good chance of winning their third continental title having won the 1995 Caf Champions League and 1996 Caf Super Cup.



“It is also good that it is a once-off final because even one of those teams won’t be home; that should also be a plus to give the guys encouragement that the other team won’t have supporters in the final. Let’s just go and fight," the retired player continued.



Famously nicknamed the Juju Man, Mbuyane, who won six major trophies with Pirates, doesn't see Al Ahli overturning the deficit and stunning the Buccaneers this weekend.



“There is no way they will come back, those ones, at Orlando, they will never. The guys are pumped up because they are playing at home now," he explained.



“I’m happy that they kept a clean sheet in the first leg and they will definitely score at home.”