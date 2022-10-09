Caf Confederation Cup: Kwara United stun reigning champions RS Berkane

Kwara United came back from a goal down to defeat RS Berkane 3-1 in Sunday’s second round first leg encounter in Lagos.

RS Berkane scored first

NPFL side secured comeback win

Moroccan side could crash out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria Professional Football League team began the fixture brightly at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. However, it was the North Africans who took the lead via Djibril Ouattara in the seventh minute. Looking dead and buried, the Harmony Boys produced a late comeback to seal a crucial result. Ahmed Taofeek pulled one back in the 73rd minute before Kwara United took the lead in the 81st minute courtesy of Wasiu Jimoh. With two minutes left on the clock, Barnabas Daniel added the third for the hosts as Lagos fans went into a frenzy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kwara United took a two-goal advantage to the reverse fixture billed for Stade Municipal de Berkane on October 15. If the NPFL side fails to leak two goals in the North African country, a place in the next round is guaranteed.

ALL EYES ON: Goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka was at his best to stop Berkane. The Chan Nigeria star made crucial saves to ensure that Kwara United did not concede more than a goal in Lagos.

THE VERDICT:

Following this shock result, Kwara United have been tipped as favourites to win the Caf Confederation Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? No team from Nigeria has won the Caf Confederation Cup since its inception. Rivers United reached the final in 2005 but they bowed to eventual winners FAR Rabat.

WHAT NEXT FOR KWARA UNITED? The Harmony Boys travel to Morocco for the reverse fixture against the reigning Caf Confederation Cup holders.