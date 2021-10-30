Caf Confederation Cup: 'Gor Mahia will do due diligence vs AS Otoho' - Aduda

Gor Mahia sports director Omondi Aduda has assured the Football Kenya Premier League side will do their "due diligence" against AS Otoho d'Oyo in the Caf Confederation Cup.



After going past Al- Ahly Merowe in the preliminary round - as they won the first leg with a 3-1 margin before the Sudanese side failed to turn up for the second leg - Gor Mahia were paired against the Congolese side in the play-offs and the official is hopeful they can go through since the draw is also favourable.



"We will fight and what we can only do is to prepare well in advance, especially for the first leg. We will then aim to finish the job from there," Aduda told Goal.



"You know our main aim is looking forward to reaching the group stage and we are not taking anything for granted even though the draw looked favourable.



"We do not know much about them, but just like Al-Ahly Merowe, we did not know much about them, but we did due diligence. So, against AS Otoho d'Oyo, we are going to do the same."

Aduda's comments came a few days after head coach Mark Harrison said the tie against AS Otoho d'Oyo is winnable.

"I think it was a middle-of-the-row draw, we could have a worse draw or a better draw, but we think it is a winnable game," Harrison said in a previous interview.

"It is going to be very tough in Congo, but we have to go, be solid and try to get a result there. If we can force a result in Congo then we can potentially finish the job here in Nairobi.

"Registering new players before the match won't happen, it can only happen in the group stage, unfortunately, we have to work with the players we have here, for now."

As the local giants prepare to host the Congolese side, they will be presented with a new challenge after Caf banned the use of Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium.

The two facilities are the only ones that were used intensively for international matches, and the ban has come at a time when Tusker, as well as the Harambee Stars, have duties ahead.

Tusker will entertain CS Sfaxien in the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated from the Champions League by Egyptian giants, Zamalek SC.