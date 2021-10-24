Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia advance as Al-Ahly Merowe fixture is cancelled

The Caf Confederation Cup first-round second leg between Gor Mahia and Sudan's Al-Ahly Merowe at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday has been cancelled.

In a letter signed by Emad Shenouda, Caf's manager of interclub competitions and obtained by Goal, Gor Mahia's opponents have withdrawn from the continental game.

"Reference the above-mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation have communicated the withdrawal of the club Ahly Merowe from the competition," read the letter.

"Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified for the additional preliminary round of the competition. The host federation is kindly requested to proceed with the payment of all financial dues to the officials.

"A detailed decision will be communicated to all concerned parties in due course."

K'Ogalo - who were hosted in Egypt by Al-Ahly in the first leg fixture on October 15, were enjoying a 3-1 advantage heading into the second leg.

More to follow....