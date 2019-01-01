Caf Champions League wrap: Etoile defeat 10-man Al Ahly, Al-Hilal and JS Kabylie win

The group stage of the continent’s most prestigious club competition kicked off on Friday night

Etoile du Sahel defeated Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0 at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Friday night, to kick things off in Group B in the Caf Champions League.

Ayman Ashraf put his team in a spot of bother after only 13 minutes when a professional foul saw him receive his marching orders, leaving his side to play the remaining 75 minutes with 10 men.

The Red Devils kept things level for a while, but they couldn’t prevent the Tunisians from going in front five minutes after half-time through Yassine Chikhaoui.

With neither side unable to score from then, Etoile have three points on board already at Al Ahly’s expense.

In the group’s other game, Al Hilal Omdurman defeated FC Platinum 2-1 at Estadio Al Hilal.

The final score may have been close, but the game was one-sided for large periods with the Sudanese outfit creating, and then failing to put the chances away.

A Mohamed Eldai brace sent the home side two goals up, but Never Tigere halved the deficit with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

In truth, Al Hilal were never really in danger of drawing the game and deserved their victory.

In the day's early game, JS Kabylie beat Vita Club 1-0 to move to the top of Group D.

Toufik Addadi netted for the home side minutes after the hour mark for what turned out to be the winner.

The other sides in the group – champions Esperance and Raja Casablanca – will play on Saturday night.

The action in the Caf Champions League continues over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.