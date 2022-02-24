Caf Champions League: Why Mamelodi Sundowns won't be homesick - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has explained why their players will not struggle with homesickness when they battle Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League match on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Brazilians have been in Cairo since they faced Al Merrikh in Group A's matchday two action, and since they are set to face the reigning champions, they had to extend their stay in North Africa.

"At the end of the day, what is important is that we know when you sign for Sundowns, one of the most important factors is that you are going to spend a lot of time away from home. The good thing is that we have got a changing room full of players that are used to that and are very familiar with it," Mokwena told the club's media department.

"Their families are also very familiar with that, because when part of you is away, the last thing you need is regular phone calls, and when you look at where our players are and you look at their faces and eyes, there is a sense of relaxation and a good sense of anticipation.

"And of course, because of the magnitude of the game, you expect anxiety and a level of doubt to rise. But with experience and with preparation, you are then going into space where you try to find a sweet spot between anxiety and a good level of confidence because those propel performances for even the best athletes.

"So, I think that has never been an issue and should not become an issue for our team because of the regularity of our journeys on the African continent, season in and season out."

The tactician also analysed the tactical advantage Al Ahly could have but promised they are ready for the challenge.

"They were aggressive in the Club World Cup once they were 1-0 down and in particular in the game against Palmeiras when they started with a back three but made changes not through personal but through moving certain players within the structure and going into a back four, a back four that still had a very aggressive and narrow midfield," Mokwena added.

"That is something that is consistent where they have [Aliou] Dieng in eight or in six, regardless of the structure. There is [Hamdi] Fathi, who plays as a deeper-lying player that helps them reinforce the defensive line sometimes when they are caught on the break.

"In the front line whether it is a front three that has two 10s and one leading on top, whether it is [Mohamed] Sheriff to look for spaces behind or [Hossam] Hassan the number nine, who drops between the line and helps in regard to establishing the play. You have the same sort of possibilities where the predominant feature is having the ball behind the defensive line."

"We are prepared, we know where they are strong, we’ve watched their games. And we know that in games like this, preparation also becomes an invisible match because surely there will be a lot of work that goes into preparing for us from the other side."