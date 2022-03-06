Caf Champions League: Tau assists as Al Ahly get one over Al Merrikh

South Africa international Percy Tau played a crucial role to help Al Ahly grab a 3-2 win over Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League Group A game played at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana attacker needed just two minutes to make an impact. He spotted Mohamed Sherif in a prime position and passed the ball to him. The latter kept his composure to score the opening goal.

Sherif was on target again in the 34th minute, this time converting an Ahmed Abdelkader assist.

However, the visitors kept pushing and managed to pull one goal back when a clever pass by Ramadan Agab was finished by Tony Edjomariegwe in the 43rd minute.

In the 69th minute, Elsamani Saadeldin scored from an Emad Ali assist to make it 2-2, but a Mustafa Karshon own goal with 15 minutes to go sealed the win for the reigning champions.

Despite the win, coach Pitso Mosimane, once again, made a call for VAR to be considered after what he felt were vital decisions that went against his team.

"For the third time in a row, I say we need VAR in the group stages of the CAF Champions League," the tactician said as quoted by Kingfut.

He went on to explain the reasons why the Red Devils conceded the two goals.

"Our defence was good until we scored the second goal, then we conceded two goals and in the end, we scored the third goal and won, but we will work to solve the defensive problems," he added.

The win took the Egyptians to the second position in their pool with four points, three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. However, to him, making it to the next phase is what matters.

"Topping the group does not mean that you have won the title. We have won the title twice and we finished second both years, but I certainly like to win the group," he concluded.

The next fixture for the champions will be away to Sundowns who defeated them 1-0 in their last meeting.