Caf Champions League: Simba SC’s Chama voted best player of matchday five

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ has scooped the best award after his superb display against AS Vita Club from DR Congo

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has been voted the best player of matchday five of the Caf Champions League.

The Zambian midfielder was in great form for the Msimbazi giants as he set up one goal and scored two to help his side secure a huge 4-1 win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The win enabled Simba to reach the quarter-finals of the competition with a match to spare as they have 13 points from five matches while second-placed Al Ahly are second on eight points.

According to a statement from Caf posted on their social media pages, Chama won the award after beating Amir Sayoud of Algerian side CR Belouizdad, Ricardo Goss of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Ferjani Sassi of Zamalek FC of Egypt.

🦁 @SimbaSCTanzania's @ClatousCC gave an elite show vs. A.S Vita Club to be voted for the Matchday 5 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸! 🌟#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/NPcLd2R3Vi — Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 6, 2021

Chama becomes the second Simba player to scoop the award after winger Luis Miquissone won it in matchday two after they had gunned down Al Ahly 1-0 in Dar es Salaam with the Mozambican star notching the all-important goal.

The achievement by Chama comes just a day after he was named in the Caf team of the week alongside Miquissone after the 4-1 demolition of AS Vita at Mkapa Stadium.

The two players were involved in the four goals Mnyama scored. Miquissone's first involvement was in the 30th minute when Bernard Morrisson teed him up and the Mozambique international made no mistake from about 16-yards.

Chama scored his first in the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead after Zemanga Soze had equalised for the Congolese side in the 44th minute before the Zambian star then set up Larry Bwalya in the 66th minute to make it 3-1 in favour of the Tanzania Mainland league champions.

The creative midfielder, nicknamed ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’, then completed his brace in the 84th minute when he combined well with Miquissone.

Other players who made it to the team of the week include Kaizer Chiefs duo of Reeve Frosler and Bernard Parker, Fode Camara, and Khadim Diaw from Horoya AC, Zamalek’s Mahmoud Hamdi and Ferjani Sassi, and Sayoud.

Matchday five team of the week: Goalkeeper: Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Fode Camara (Horoya AC), Mahmoud Hamdi (Zamalek).

Midfielders: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek), Amir Sayoud (CR Belouizdad).

Forwards: Clatous Chama (Simba SC), Safeldin Maki (Al Merrikh), and Luis Miquissone (Simba SC).