Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Al Ahly in the quarter-finals

The Brazilians have discovered their next opponents as Caf conducted the draw in Cairo on Wednesday

Following the completion of the Caf Champions League group stage campaign, all eyes were firmly set on In Egypt where the continent’s football governing body conducted the draw for the quarter-finals.

As the only South African representative in the form of 2016 African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions are seen as hot favourites after raising the bar in the previous stage.

The Chloorkop-based side will meet Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly away from home in what will be a revenge affair for the Egyptians following their 5-0 drubbing in last year's quarter-final clash in Pretoria.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men managed to complete their Group C assignments without losing a single match but drew twice and secured four victories.

In the wake of that feat, they secured the top spot with 14 points from six matches and the reigning PSL champions are touted as hot contenders to lift this year’s edition.

Meanwhile, Congolese giants, TP Mazembe finished as Group A winners will lock horns against Raja Casablanca. They will play the first leg away from home as they look to bag their sixth continental trophy.

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca who finished as runners-up to the Brazilians in Group C will face off against Tunisian outfit Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

In another mouth-watering clash, Esperance finished as Group D winners and has lifted the trophy on four occasions will open the next stage away from home as they renew rivalries against another Egyptian side, Zamalek.

In addition, the White Knights will enjoy the home ground advantage for the opening tie.

Meanwhile, the first leg matches will be staged between February 29 and 29 with the second leg clashes set for March 6-7 2020.