CAF Champions League Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns set for Mosimane reunion, Kaizer Chiefs get reasonable draw Austin Ditlhobolo @A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter 14:02 30/04/2021 facebook twitter copy Comments (0) Backpagepix CAF Champions League Kaizer Chiefs PSL Mamelodi Sundowns The draw for the 2020/21 quarter-finals took place on Friday afternoon Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Al Ahly, who are under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane, while Kaizer Chiefs will take on Tanzanian giants Simba. MORE TO FOLLOW... facebook twitter copy Comments (0)