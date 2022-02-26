Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns have improved – Al Ahly’s Mosimane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted they will face a much improved Mamelodi Sundowns side in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The North African giants will welcome the Brazilians at Cairo international Stadium for their third Group A fixture. Ahead of the game, the 57-year-old Mosimane has heaped praise on his former club insisting the game will be difficult.

Mosimane has also discussed the importance of having goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and South Africa striker Percy Tau back from injury ahead of the fixture.

What did Mosimane say?

“It is a difficult match for us and we know it will be difficult to get the three points. We played a difficult match in Sudan against Al Hilal given the conditions of the pitch and the high temperature,” Mosimane told the club’s official website.

“Tomorrow’s [Saturday’s] game is important, just like the other group stage games, and we will be aiming for victory. “Sundowns have improved a lot, they have a very good coach and their squad is now stronger.

“They might be motivated to beat us because we won last year’s encounter, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Asked about the similarities between his Sundowns’ team and the current team, Mosimane said: “They are not the same teams. Different philosophy and different kind of football.

“We saw the match they played against Al Merrikh; they still play good football and smart football. They have improved after signing very good players. They are now a much stronger team.”

On the return of El Shenawy and Tau, the coach explained, “I am very happy to have El Shenawy and Tau back to the team. Tau is not fully fit but he can play for a few minutes. We missed more than seven starters and now I have two players back.”

Meanwhile, El Shenawy believes the Egyptian champions have what it takes to collect three points from Sundowns.

‘We know the importance of the match’

“We all know the importance of this match. All the players are focused on the match. We are fully concentrated on winning the three points,” El Shenawy told the same portal.

“We respect all the teams that we face. Of course, Sundowns are a big team and we talked with the players about the importance of winning the three points. Some of our players were tired during the past period due to being overwhelmed with a lot of games over the last few months.

“However, our coaching and medical staffs handle the situation well to prevent us from picking up any injuries. Of course, the attendance of the fans in Saturday’s game will motivate us a lot to win the match.

“We all saw their support during the last Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.”

Al Ahly are currently sitting third in their group with one point and without a win while Sundowns are second on four points from two matches.