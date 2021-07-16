Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs must stick to their style - Al Ahly's Mosimane

The tactician thinks it would not be prudent to chance what has helped them achieve progress

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has advised Kaizer Chiefs to stick to their style of play that has ensured they qualify for the Caf Champions League.



Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs will face off in Casablanca on Saturday, with the former looking to win their 10th title while the latter will be attempting to win their first-ever continental title.

Mosimane, who is featuring in his second consecutive final, praised Amakhosi's playing style, stating that something that has assured one advance is not supposed to be changed.

"So, how do you get to the final if your way of playing is not effective? We know they are very strong at counter-attacks, set pieces, corners and free-kicks," Mosimane told reporters in his pre-match presser.

"Any system that makes one win is a good system, and if one says his system is better than the opponent's, then why is he not in the final?

"Whatever happened to the Chiefs to be in the final, in my opinion, they must stick to what they are doing because it has made them be where they are now.



"When you change, you can surprise the opponent and you might look smart, but if you do change and do not win, then people will ask why did you change. Whichever way comes, it will be okay for us and we will not change the system that made us come to the final."

Chiefs Dangermen

The tactician also pointed out players from the Glamour Boys' side who are likely to cause problems to his team, pointing out striker Samir Nurkovic among those to watch, after the Serbian scored the only goal of Amakhosi's semi-final win over Wydad Casablanca.



"They are strong on crosses and they also have intelligent players in terms of [Samir] Nurkovic, who likes to take his position on diagonal balls. The same is true for [Khama] Billiat and [Leonardo] Castro, who have got good midfielders as well as goalkeepers," he continued.



"They are a good team, a big one, and if you have to win, you have to respect the opponents.





The former Bafana Bafana head coach said it is Al Ahly who should be worried about themselves and how they will counter Chiefs should they change their approach to the game.



"We will go the way we have done that made it possible for us to be in the final. By the way, we do not know any other way of playing and I can not be worried about how the Chiefs play, but I need to be aware so that if they change, we can have a solution.



"We need to be worried about ourselves because we must stick to the way we have always played."



The 2020/21 final is an opportunity for the South African to win his third continental title after lifting it with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and with his current side last year.

