Caf Champions League final: ‘Kaizer Chiefs will make Al Ahly cry’ – Olorundare

The African title has eluded the South African club but the former Nigeria international believes history will be made in Casablanca

The depth of quality in Kaizer Chiefs’ squad will see them win the 2021 Caf Champions League at the expense of Al Ahly, according to Dele Olorundare.

Amakhosi – who have never tasted African glory - will be playing in the competition’s final for the first time in their history having silenced Wydad Casablanca in the last four.

To break their lifelong curse in the Champions League, Stuart Baxter’s men must negotiate their way past reigning champions Al Ahly on Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

Nonetheless, the striker who helped Nigeria Professional Football League side Sunshine Stars reach the semi-final of the 2012 edition claims the path appears to have been cleared for the FNB Stadium giants to ease their way over the line ahead of the Red Devils.

“Seeing their performance against Wydad, I have no doubt that Kaizer Chiefs will make Al Ahly cry to emerge as African champions,” Olorundare told Goal.

“At the start of the competition, no one gave them a chance to go this far – however, their never-say-die attitude and constant improvement have carried them this far.

“On the pages of newspapers, Al Ahly appear to be favourites but in reality, the result will be settled on the field of play and after 90 minutes or more.

“Chiefs have not lost any of their last four games in all competitions and that is to tell you the quality in [Stuart] Baxter’s squad.

“All they must avoid on Saturday is the antics of the North Africans and they must not concede first. If this is achieved and they stick to their game plan, I don’t see them losing.”

The Egyptian Premier League side is handled by Pitso Mosimane – who knows so much about Chiefs – having coached Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns in the past.

Aside from that, he has won the competition on two occasions. However, the former Nigeria international feels Amakhosi can cause an upset.

“Well, no doubt that Mosimane is a great manager but when it comes to a final like this, all that you have achieved in the past may not be a factor.

“Of course, he has the experience and credentials but mark my words, I don’t see his team stopping the South Africans.”

Should Kaizer Chiefs conquer Africa, they will qualify for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in Japan, and square up against Raja Casablanca in the Caf Super Cup.