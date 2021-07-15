Caf Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs' greatest moment?

The Soweto giants face Al-Ahly on Saturday in their first opportunity to win Africa's grandest club prize

Saturday evening's meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and Al-Ahly is surely the most important fixture in the club's illustrious history.

Chiefs are most certainly South Africa's popular club, although their success on the field has waned in recent seasons and they are currently on a seven-year run without a trophy.

There are also question marks about several football decisions the club has made in recent years, including a generally unimpressive record in the transfer market.

A Fifa transfer ban has added to the somewhat downcast atmosphere surrounding the team.

All could be forgotten though if Amakhosi can lift the Champions League, which makes Saturday's game such a crucial one in their history.

Keeping in touch with the 'big three'

In terms of league titles won (in the PSL era and before), Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs are very much neck and neck. However, when one adds in cup trophies, Chiefs remain the undisputed most successful club in South African football since their formation 51 years ago.

Despite this, their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates as well as Sundowns can both point to the fact that they've enjoyed more success continentally - both clubs have played in two Caf Champions League finals, and won one each.

Amakhosi may have won the Confederation Cup - then called the African Cup Winners' Cup - back in 2001, but the Champions League remains the gold standard by which 'big' clubs are measured.

Reaching the final would no doubt help the Glamour Boys reassert their continental and global influence and win back a bit of lost pride, for one thing the team only finished eighth during a miserable PSL season.

Paving the way for a brighter future

Extra prize money in the kitty will always help, but what could be even greater than that, is that success in Africa could help to attract top quality players who otherwise may have opted rather for a team such as Sundowns.

It would also instil a great sense of belief in the current crop of players, whose collective confidence took a knock at the end of the 2019/20 campaign when they were beaten to the league title on the final day of the season by Masandawana.

What followed was a disjointed, disappointing season during which the transfer ban was sorely felt, but somehow from the ashes of a very disappointing domestic campaign, Chiefs have fumbled their way through to the final.

Victory would offer great redemption and would set the team up nicely for next season when Stuart Baxter takes charge properly.

